Protest for worker protections and pathways to citizenship planned in front of the Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Demanding a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and more worker protection.

A group of workers are planning to march on the strip to make their voices heard. The demonstration is planned for "May Day," or International Workers Day.

Around 6p.m., people gathered in front of the Bellagio Fountain to make themselves heard.

The march is organized by a few groups including Make the Road Nevada and the Culinary Union. 200 workers and community activists are expected to take part.

During the march, workers will be holding signs demanding action onn worker protections and giving a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that there are about 165 thousand undocumented immigrants in Nevada, putting the population in the top half of all states.

KTNV reporter Jeremy Chen plans to speak with some of the marchers and hear their thoughts coming in the 11 p.m. show Sunday night.