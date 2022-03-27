Properties on the Las Vegas strip will participate in Earth hour March 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday night, some properties on the Las Vegas strip will celebrate Earth hour by turning off lights from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

According to LVCC's press release, Earth hour is held every year on the last Saturday of March, with supporters in more than 190 countries symbolically turning off lights for one hour to raise awareness of the climate issues facing our planet.

Here is a list including some properties that will participate during the hour:

Las Vegas Convention Center

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and The Venetian Expo

According to The Venetian Resort's press release, the resort will turn exterior LED tower signs green on The Venetian and The Palazzo towers and The Venetian Expo for the entire evening, outside of Earth Hour. The resort's non-essential exterior lighting will go dark for Earth hour.

Tonight at 8:30 p.m. we will turn-off our non-essential exterior lights for one hour in honor of @earthhour. Following Earth Hour, we will illuminate our tower signs green. We join this worldwide movement to help shine a light on the issues facing our planet. pic.twitter.com/Z8VaJzKXGf — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) March 26, 2022

Caesars Entertainment properties

Caesars Entertainment said in their release that the Eiffel Tower at Paris will turn off non-essential exterior lighting to honor Earth hour.