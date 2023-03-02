Proper Eats Food Hall now open at the Aria

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Proper Eats Food Hall is officially open for business.

The new food destination is on the promenade level and several established brands have decided to open their second location right here in Las Vegas.

That includes Wexler's Deli, which is based in Los Angeles, Judy Joo's Seoul Bird, which is based in London, and Egghead from New York.

DJ Steve Aoki is also opening his new restaurant concept Pizzaoki. That will feature special pizzas like the "Hiroquest" with mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, sausage, capicola, and tomato sauce.

Eagle-eyed guests can also spot a hidden entrance to the Easy's Cocktail Lounge which is open Thursday through Monday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Proper Eats is 24,000 square feet with the first restaurants opening at 7 a.m. and the last restaurants closing at 11 p.m.