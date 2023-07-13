Project 'Sparkle' investing in North Las Vegas parks, $11 million in funds

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parks in North Las Vegas are getting ready to undergo a major renovation. Part of it will involve modernizing them while protecting the environment, too.

Cooling off at Hartke Park is a relatively new phenomenon for residents in North Las Vegas. City Council and the mayor are focused on bringing similar amenities to other nearby parks — elevating each one so they live on and truly shine.

This is an initiative named, "Sparkle."

"S-P-A-R-K-L-E. Park is in the middle of 'Sparkle' to really put some love and attention in our parks south of Craig Road," said Cass Palmer, director of Neighborhood and Leisure Services. "We're still going to touch all the parks north of Craig Road and our trails. For right now, our main focus for the next couple years is going to be at the south end of town."

Palmer says that's 20 parks that will have more pops of color, improved lighting, fields for sports, new playgrounds, splash pads and dog parks.

"You'll see some shovels in the ground in the next six to eight months and a new park reopening within 12 months or so," he said. "After that, we're still coming up with the plans in terms of what the sequencing will be for the parks."

KTNV Good Morning Las Vegas anchor, Justin Hinton asked about the costs.

"Roughly, around $11 to $15 million depending upon how we end up," he said. City Council has already approved $11 million.

Palmer says there's also a plan to partner with the Southern Nevada Water Authority to help with the water crisis, both removing non-functional grass and converting the functional grass to one that uses less water.

A one-two punch bringing new life to areas that have not seen much change in decades.