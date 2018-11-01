Project Neon work wraps up on I-15 near downtown Las Vegas

Jordan Gartner
8:37 PM, Oct 31, 2018
3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Massive lane closures on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas related to Project Neon are coming to an end.

The final Project Neon closures on I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the U.S. 95 will finally be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Both directions on the I-15 will have an additional travel lane.

This portion of road work finished about weeks earlier than scheduled. 

Project Neon is 85 percent complete, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. 
 

