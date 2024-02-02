Project 150's Prom Closet helping high schoolers shine on their big night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prom season is around the corner and local non-profit Project 150 ensures high school students look their best on the big night.

Project 150 is gearing up for its annual Prom Closet event, which is dedicated to providing students with prom attire. Until Feb. 28, community members can donate new or gently-used formal attire. On March 2, students can choose their prom outfits.

CEO Kelly Kristo said about 2,000 students benefit from the event every year.

“Students love the opportunity to participate and know that it's not a burden on their family financially. It's super important," Kristo said. "Some kids might not attend their proms or even be asked to go just because the ticket alone is expensive, not to mention all the other expenses involved.”

For more information or if you would like to register for Prom Closet, click here.

If you're interested in dropping off donations, you can do so at the following Project 150 locations:

