Progressive bills stall in Nevada; activists disappointed

CARSON CITY (AP) — Democratic Party-aligned groups and activists rebuked leaders from their own party Friday after proposals they championed did not make it past a key legislative deadline.

Proposals to limit police use of force, a crackdown on housing discrimination and ban law enforcement agencies from using ticket and arrest quotas passed through the Nevada Legislature on Friday.

Efforts to limit when the death penalty can be sought and when landlords can take tenants' security deposits and charge late fees stalled amid heated opposition.

Democratic lawmakers noted that significant reforms remained under consideration, while progressive activists said they were disheartened that key proposals were no longer under consideration.