Professionals volunteer on Nevada State College's Business Advisory Council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State College's Department of Business has launched the Business Advisory Council, a program in which local and regional industry professionals volunteer to help the college's next generation of business leaders.

“We are honored to have such an accomplished and diverse group of leaders on our first Business Advisory Council,” says Dr. Neil Longley, Department of Business Director at Nevada State. “These professionals are volunteering their time and knowledge to help shape and equip the next generation of business leaders, and we are thrilled to work together to continue bringing unique learning opportunities to our students.”

According to a release, AC members assist in maintaining an industry-relevant curriculum, expanding internship opportunities, increasing quality job placements, and facilitating applied student research projects.

The first group of BAC members includes:

Kerry Bubolz – President and Chief Operating Officer, Vegas Golden Knights

Arturo Castro Jr. – Senior Vice President, HCI Advertising

Bob Daniel – Owner/Strategic Partner, PrideStaff

Laura Faulkner – Senior Vice President of Product Management & Business Development,

Credit One Bank

Walter Flores-Aguirre – Financial Services Professional, New York Life (Las Vegas) & Member of Board of Directors, Latin Chamber of Commerce

Brent Montgomery – Senior Vice President of Fraud and Credit Risk, Credit One Bank

Scott Muelrath – President & CEO, Henderson Chamber of Commerce

Shaundell Newsome – Founder and Visionary, Sumnu Marketing & Chair, Board of Directors, Urban Chamber of Commerce

Pamela E. Pollak – Executive Director, Talent Management & Organizational Effectiveness, MGM Resorts International

In addition to their other responsibilities, BAC members also serve as general ambassadors-at-large for the Nevada State Department of Business, helping faculty develop contacts, working relationships, and networking opportunities in the business community. For more information about Nevada State College, visit www.nsc.edu.