Pro wrestlers to appear at Las Vegas Pro Wrestling Collectibles Show

The event will be headlined by "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pro wrestling fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite wrestlers and snag some collectibles at a Las Vegas convention next month.

On Sept. 14, WrestleConnex — Wrestling Fandom's Convention and Expo will be held at Tuscany Hotel and Casino at 255 E. Flamingo Rd. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be 80 tables selling pro wrestling and sports collectibles.

Fans will also get the chance to meet and get autographs from 18 pro wrestlers.

Admission is $10 and autograph fees will apply.

PRO WRESTLERS APPEARING

  • Ted DiBiase – WWE Hall of Famer
  • Greg Valentine – WWE Hall of Famer
  • Godfather – WWE Hall of Famer
  • D’Lo Brown – Former WWE and TNA
  • Lisa Marie (Tara / Victoria) – Former WWE and TNA
  • Miesha Tate – Former UFC Champion Colonel
  • Ninotchka – Original GLOW
  • April Hom – Original GLOW
  • Amale – WWE NXT
  • Leila Grey – AEW and Ring of Honor
  • Amy Weber - Former WWE
  • Jordan Blue – AEW
  • Marie Kanellis - Former WWE, TNA and New Japan
  • Joy Giovanni - Former WWE
  • Viva Van – AEW
  • Melissa Anderson (Raisha Saeed / Mariposa) - Former TNA & Lucha Underground
  • Sinn Bodhi – Former WWE
  • Katie Forbes – Former Impact/TNA

The event is for the entire family and there will be prize giveaways at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Your ticket will get you one entry into the drawing.

