Pro wrestlers to appear at Las Vegas Pro Wrestling Collectibles Show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pro wrestling fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite wrestlers and snag some collectibles at a Las Vegas convention next month.
On Sept. 14, WrestleConnex — Wrestling Fandom's Convention and Expo will be held at Tuscany Hotel and Casino at 255 E. Flamingo Rd. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be 80 tables selling pro wrestling and sports collectibles.
Fans will also get the chance to meet and get autographs from 18 pro wrestlers.
Admission is $10 and autograph fees will apply.
PRO WRESTLERS APPEARING
- Ted DiBiase – WWE Hall of Famer
- Greg Valentine – WWE Hall of Famer
- Godfather – WWE Hall of Famer
- D’Lo Brown – Former WWE and TNA
- Lisa Marie (Tara / Victoria) – Former WWE and TNA
- Miesha Tate – Former UFC Champion Colonel
- Ninotchka – Original GLOW
- April Hom – Original GLOW
- Amale – WWE NXT
- Leila Grey – AEW and Ring of Honor
- Amy Weber - Former WWE
- Jordan Blue – AEW
- Marie Kanellis - Former WWE, TNA and New Japan
- Joy Giovanni - Former WWE
- Viva Van – AEW
- Melissa Anderson (Raisha Saeed / Mariposa) - Former TNA & Lucha Underground
- Sinn Bodhi – Former WWE
- Katie Forbes – Former Impact/TNA
The event is for the entire family and there will be prize giveaways at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Your ticket will get you one entry into the drawing.