Pro wrestlers to appear at Las Vegas Pro Wrestling Collectibles Show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pro wrestling fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite wrestlers and snag some collectibles at a Las Vegas convention next month.

On Sept. 14, WrestleConnex — Wrestling Fandom's Convention and Expo will be held at Tuscany Hotel and Casino at 255 E. Flamingo Rd. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be 80 tables selling pro wrestling and sports collectibles.

Fans will also get the chance to meet and get autographs from 18 pro wrestlers.

Admission is $10 and autograph fees will apply.

PRO WRESTLERS APPEARING

Ted DiBiase – WWE Hall of Famer

Greg Valentine – WWE Hall of Famer

Godfather – WWE Hall of Famer

D’Lo Brown – Former WWE and TNA

Lisa Marie (Tara / Victoria) – Former WWE and TNA

Miesha Tate – Former UFC Champion Colonel

Ninotchka – Original GLOW

April Hom – Original GLOW

Amale – WWE NXT

Leila Grey – AEW and Ring of Honor

Amy Weber - Former WWE

Jordan Blue – AEW

Marie Kanellis - Former WWE, TNA and New Japan

Joy Giovanni - Former WWE

Viva Van – AEW

Melissa Anderson (Raisha Saeed / Mariposa) - Former TNA & Lucha Underground

Sinn Bodhi – Former WWE

Katie Forbes – Former Impact/TNA

The event is for the entire family and there will be prize giveaways at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. Your ticket will get you one entry into the drawing.