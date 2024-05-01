Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel demonstrations take center stage on UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Groups of demonstrators drew attention from passersby Wednesday at UNLV.

A group of close to 80 pro-Palestine demonstrators chanted outside the university’s Student Union for hours late morning and into the afternoon.

Those demonstrators shouted slogans like “5-6-7-8….Israel is a terror state.”

In response, a group of pro-Israel demonstrators at times attempted to shout down the group, though that group was smaller, with about a dozen people.

As the groups made their voices heard, members of UNLV’s police department looked on, at times asking members of each group to keep a distance from each other.

This comes as similar protests are making headlines at universities across the country. At UCLA, classes were canceled after clashes between dueling groups of protesters. And at USC, a graduation ceremony was canceled after more than 90 protesters were arrested on campus.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it's available.