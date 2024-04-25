Principal confirms fight at CCSD high school between student, employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight between a staff member and a student happened at a Las Vegas high school Thursday.

Details are limited, Valley High School Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter has confirmed "an altercation" took place.

"The information is preliminary, however, please know that CCSDPD is investigating the matter. Once we have information to share, we will be sure to update our community," Perry-Carter wrote in a letter sent out Thursday morning.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.