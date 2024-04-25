Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Principal confirms fight at CCSD high school between student, employee

The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 17:30:27-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight between a staff member and a student happened at a Las Vegas high school Thursday.

Details are limited, Valley High School Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter has confirmed "an altercation" took place.

"The information is preliminary, however, please know that CCSDPD is investigating the matter. Once we have information to share, we will be sure to update our community," Perry-Carter wrote in a letter sent out Thursday morning.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH