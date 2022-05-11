Principal of North Las Vegas charter school on leave while school investigates parent concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The principal of Legacy Traditional Charter School - North Valley has been placed on administrative leave, according to an email shared with 13 Action News.

Several parents told 13 Action News the school's administration is not doing enough to stop campus fights and bullying. Many of them said when they did voice concerns about issues at the school, administration would not listen.

Parents planned a listening session Wednesday at Goynes Park in North Las Vegas to express their concerns.

"I used to love Legacy," said Kayla Joshua, a parent. "I've never had an issue with the school up until this school year. I don't know what's going on."

There's been a lack of communication from school administration about issues at Legacy Traditional School - North Valley, frustrated parents said. According to some parents, bullying and fighting has imploded on the campus, and they say administration has failed to take action.

When they took their concerns to the school's principal, they say they were ignored.

"There are fights; there is bullying," said Monica Olden, another parent. "My daughter keeps being bullied. The aids are not supporting kids. They are telling them to bully them back. They're supporting bad behavior, and that's what we don't want."

David Hoover, another parent, said the problems previously brought police to the school, and parents weren't told.

"They don't communicate at all," Hoover said. "You got police presence at the school, and you don't think it's serious enough to reach out to the parents and let them know?"

For weeks, parents and students held protests outside the school in North Las Vegas, demanding change and action from the principal, Candida Wadsworth. On Wednesday, Legacy Traditional Schools' superintendent Jennifer Emling sent an email to parents informing them Wasworth was on administrative leave.

"I am writing to inform you that due to recent concerns that have come to our attention, Principal Candida Wadsworth has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately," Emling wrote.

The email continues to say that Wadsworth will remain on leave pending the conclusion and results of a full investigation into the concerns shared by parents.

In a statement to 13 Action News, Emling wrote in part: