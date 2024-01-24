Preview Las Vegas to provide economic forecast for southern Nevada businesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada business owners have the opportunity to get a front row seat to what's expected to impact Las Vegas in 2024 and beyond.

The annual Preview Las Vegas kicks off Wednesday morning at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, attracting thousands of attendees.

Preview Las Vegas 2024 is expected to put a spotlight on how Las Vegas went from a sports desert to a sports capital.

"This event has been called the "Super Bowl of economic forecasting events,” said Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of Vegas Chamber, which is hosting the event.

The Vegas Chamber is encouraging small business owners to attend and see how they can benefit.

Sewald says attendees will learn about the A’s relocation plans in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix leadership will discuss F1's economic footprint.

Plus, attendees will learn how southern Nevada businesses can still have a seat at the table for Super Bowl LVIII.

“The Super Bowl host committee is among the best organizations I’ve ever seen in terms of their creativity and their ability and setting up infrastructure and programs so that our local businesses can really get engaged,” Sewald added.

Expert speakers are expected to address the future of infrastructure in Las Vegas as the population grows.

Speakers will discuss improving Interstate 15 and how a high-speed rail could change the game for southern Nevada as Brightline West moves full steam ahead.

Online registration for Preview Las Vegas is now closed, but you can still buy tickets at the door for $125.

It runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Royal Ballroom at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.