President Joe Biden approves major disaster relief for storm damage in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden has approved federal disaster assistance to supplement "state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms."

According to a news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, of FEMA, announced on Friday that the funds would be made available to the state of Nevada.

The federal funding will also be available to certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work.

Officials say the funding is intended primarily for the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in Douglas, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, and Storey counties.

Federal funding will also be available for hazard mitigation measures statewide, according to the release.