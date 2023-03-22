Prescribed burn scheduled at Lake Mead to impact about 20 acres

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials with Lake Mead National Recreation Area said a prescribed burn is scheduled on March 28.

The prescribed burn is said to be adjacent to the Nevada Department of Wildlife Lake Mead Fish Hatchery.

The burn is expected to take one to two days to complete, and it will treat about 20 acres.

According to officials at Lake Mead, the burn project will reduce hazardous vegetation (fuel) build-up near NDOW facilities and reduce invasive species to improve habitat and biodiversity along the wash between the fish hatchery and the lake.

“By removing dead and highly adapted invasive plants, like tamarisk, this prescribed burn will reduce the competition for native plants to thrive,” said Jeremie Gamiao, Assistant Fire Management officer for Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials say there will be no closures associated with the burn. However, people who travel on Lakeshore Road and some portions of Northshore Road may see smoke, fire and firefighters.

People are asked to drive slowly and to follow firefighter instructions.

"Additionally, visitors and campers within the Las Vegas Wash, Boulder Beach, Government Wash areas, and residents or visitors of Lake Las Vegas may see smoke as well," officials said. "Planes or helicopters flying in the area should expect to see smoke as well. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and short-lived."