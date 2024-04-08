Preschoolers at Learning Experience raise funds for critical illness wishes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the Learning Experience at Rhodes Ranch, Las Vegas preschoolers are rallying to raise funds for "Let's Grant Wishes." This cause grants life-changing dreams for children facing critical illnesses.

Children as young as three are actively involved in fundraising efforts, which include creating art for auctions, participating in penny wars, and joining classroom events. The art auction will continue until Friday, while penny wars extend until the end of April.

Last year, the preschool successfully raised enough money to fulfill two wishes.

"With the support of our philanthropy mascots, Grace and Charity help bring the concepts home for the kids. It makes a huge difference that they’re the ones that put in the money and hard work to help sick children in our community," said Center Director Melissa Mikel.

To contribute, you can visit the center or access their Facebook page for more information.