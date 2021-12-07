Watch
Local News

Actions

Presale tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas residency delayed until Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Gareth Cattermole
<p>BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEBRUARY 29: Adele performs on stage at the SSE Arena Belfast on February 29, 2016 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)</p>
Adele says she turned down the NFL's offer to play the Super Bowl
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:03:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adele fans looking to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday for her upcoming Las Vegas residency were told to wait until Wednesday.

Ticketmaster reported an Amazon Web Services outage was impacting its own service on Tuesday and that presale tickets were being moved until Wednesday.

Adele’s residency will run from Jan. 21 to April 16, 2022, at Caesars Palace.

According to CNBC, the outage also affected other services such as Disney+ and Netflix.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH