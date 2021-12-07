Presale tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas residency delayed until Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adele fans looking to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday for her upcoming Las Vegas residency were told to wait until Wednesday.

Ticketmaster reported an Amazon Web Services outage was impacting its own service on Tuesday and that presale tickets were being moved until Wednesday.

Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, all Adele Verified Fan Presales scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience. Fans will receive an email with updated info on their new presale time. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) December 7, 2021

Adele’s residency will run from Jan. 21 to April 16, 2022, at Caesars Palace.

According to CNBC, the outage also affected other services such as Disney+ and Netflix.