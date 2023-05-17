How to protect your car in summer heat

LAS VEGASS (KTNV) — As temperatures heat up, the triple-digit temperatures can take a toll on your car.

Mechanics at Wally's Precision Auto Care say to avoid a tire blow out, pay attention to the age and condition of your tires.

Typically, a lifespan of a tire is about five years. in our dry, hot climate, it's not uncommon to see cracks in your tires after three years.

Daniel Griffith, owner of Wally's Precision Auto Care, says to inspect your vehicle often.

"If you walk out to your tire any time- your garage, driveway, parking lot at work, if you see cracking on the sidewall - that’s a dead giveaway that a blow out is imminent if you keep driving on that tire," Griffith said.

Griffith also suggests checking your car battery to ensure there is a plastic or rubber cover over the positive post. Any metal that comes into contact with the terminal could spark a fire.