Powerball mania at Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you want the chance to win big? Well if the Powerball doesn’t hit tonight then you have a shot.

When the jackpot goes up, Las Vegans flock to Primm to play the lottery.

$685 million. That’s how much you are betting on if you’re trying to win the Powerball.

Las Vegas resident Megan exclaimed: "I want to win! My lucky number is13!"

The line was wrapped around the building Monday. Since the jackpot is so large, many people who don’t play often made the trip.

Megan, another Las Vegas resident who moved here from Chicago told us: "I use to play lottery back in Chicago. There’s no lottery in nevada so we come here every once in a while. Especially when it’s big."

The Lotto Store at Primm closes at 5 PM each day so if you want a chance at the jackpot get down here before then!