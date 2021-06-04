Power outage reported at McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A power outage is affecting the C Concourse at McCarran International Airport this morning.

The outage began around 6 a.m. Airport electricians got to work on it right away but realized they would need more help, according to McCarran’s spokesperson,

NV Energy has been called in.

The outage is affecting the air conditioning and ground power in that area.

Southwest Airlines and McCarran were able to shift flights to other gates that were not being used. No flights have been delayed.

It is not known at this time when the problem will be resolved.

McCarran apologizes for any inconvenience.