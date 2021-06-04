Watch
Local News

Actions

Power outage reported at McCarran International Airport

No flights delayed
items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
McCarran International Airport is located just off the famous Las Vegas Strip and saw a passenger volume of more than 50 million people in 2019
McCarran_file_photo.PNG
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 11:50:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A power outage is affecting the C Concourse at McCarran International Airport this morning.

The outage began around 6 a.m. Airport electricians got to work on it right away but realized they would need more help, according to McCarran’s spokesperson,

NV Energy has been called in.

The outage is affecting the air conditioning and ground power in that area.

Southwest Airlines and McCarran were able to shift flights to other gates that were not being used. No flights have been delayed.

It is not known at this time when the problem will be resolved.

McCarran apologizes for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH