Pot lounges move closer to opening with funding from lawmakers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawmakers approved allocation of $303,816 to hire 23 people to in the Cannabis Compliance board to begin implementation of rules regulating cannabis lounges at a meeting of the the Nevada Legislature's Interim Finance Committee Wednesday.

The allocation was a long awaited move for staff at cannabis dispensaries like Planet 13 who plan to build a lounge within their sprawling complex.

"We're very excited," said VP of sales David Farris.

Farris said he hopes the lounge they're in talks to build would be an attraction for people from all over the world because, under current law, tourists have virtually no place to legally consume marijuana products.

"When we built Planet 13 we had this big vision that we were going to be an entertainment complex," he said.

Planet 13 administrators have been no strangers to construction as they've built an in-house edible lab, restaurant, and superstore that's now being doubled in size.

Farris said the warehouse in the back of the complex gives them plenty of space to build a lounge once regulations are finalized.

"We know it's going to be unique, we know that it's going to be interactive, it's going to be experiential," he said, "and we always go over the top."

Farris was very tight lipped about specifics, not wanting to put the cart before the horse and ensure they're following Cannabis Compliance Board guidelines before committing to a plan, but he said getting the ball rolling gives Planet 13 staff hope that the lounges will become reality.

"We are excited, but we want to make sure we do it the right way," he said.

Farris said it's possible more details could be released before the end of the year on their cannabis lounge.

The Cannabis Compliance Board is expected to begin issuing lounge licenses in mid-2022.