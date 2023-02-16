Possession, selling or transporting of catalytic converters now unlawful in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas made it unlawful to possess, sell or transport a catalytic converter removed from a vehicle without proper documentation.

The city read the ordinance into Municipal code Wednesday. The ordinance also includes "any nonferrous part of a converter removed from a vehicle without proper documentation."

The ordinance, however, allows exemptions "for any person or entity licensed as a junkyard, engaged in taking possession of a whole vehicle and subsequently removing a catalytic converter from that vehicle."

“We are grateful for the vision and support of the City of North Las Vegas City Council and City leadership who helped to create the policy needed to prosecute those in illegal possession of these parts,” said North Las Vegas Police Department chief, Jacqueline Gravatt.” “Catalytic converter theft has been an issue plaguing residents across the Valley and this proactive policing approach will enable the City of North Las Vegas to crackdown on illegal aftermarket sales and ultimately deter theft in our community.”

The ordinance was read into record December of 2022, but was passed into Municipal Code by unanimous approval on Wednesday's city council meeting.

