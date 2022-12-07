Portions of Karen Ave. to be re-named "Liberace Way"

A section of Karen Avenue will soon be transformed into "Liberace Way" after Pianist and musician, Liberace, who had a very lucrative career that brought him to Las Vegas in the 1940's.

The Clark County Commission approved the motion to rename Karen Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Joe Brown Drive.

Officials say renaming the street will be a good way to honor Liberace's legacy.

We heard from locals some who say the name change will just make valley roads more confusing, since the change will only cover a section of Karen Avenue. Others think the name change will be a great way to pay homage to legend, Liberace.

Liberace Way will now join the several other streets named after Las Vegas legends including; Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dean Martin.

The proposed name change could still be appealed.

If not appealed, the Planning Commission will move forward with the name change.