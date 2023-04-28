Gordon Biersch brewery announces latest closure in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Popular Las Vegas brewery Gordon Biersch is set to close its doors permanently on Sunday.

The restaurant originally opened back in 1997.

Channel 13 reached out to the restaurant's parent company SPB Hospitality and received the following statement.

"We continually review our restaurant portfolio performance. This closure is a strategic decision based solely on business demands. We appreciate the support of our valued guests and employees over these many years." SPB Hospitality

The company has closed several sites in recent years.

On Feb. 6, the location in Annapolis, Maryland closed permanently. In 2020, Gordon Biersch also closed locations in Gilbert and Phoenix Arizona, Honolulu, Hawaii, Syracuse, New York, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Rockville and Baltimore, Maryland, and the Navy Yard neighborhood in Washington D.C.

According to Gordon Biersch's website, after the Las Vegas location closes, there will only be five left in the United States.

That includes Burbank, California, Broomfield, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Myrtle Beach South Carolina.