Pop-Up Shabbat happening at El Cortez in Las Vegas Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Jewish community in southern Nevada is coming together in downtown Las Vegas for a pop-up shabbat.

Two local congregations, Temple Ner Tamid and Temple Sinai are coming to together at the Jackie Gaughan Plaza at El Cortez Hotel for a celebration for the Jewish Sabbath.

Shabbat is a very important weekly ritual in Judaism that begins at sundown.

Tonight's event, at 7 p.m., will be complete with the band "Mostly Kosher," a fallafel food truck, and a Ben and Jerry's ice cream truck.

Organizers say this is a community event for all to enjoy.

"Anyone who wanted to be a part of this event and celebrate with us this wasn't going to be something... We wanted everyone to know our door is welcome in our communities," said Cantor Jessica Hutchings of Ner Tamid.

Shabbat ends for the southern Nevada Jewish community at sundown on Saturday.