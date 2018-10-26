Steve Sisolak: Candidate for Nevada Governor 2018

Steve Sisolak is the Democratic candidate for governor in Nevada.

Sisolak, currently the chairman of the Clark County Commission, won the June primary against a fellow commissioner, Chris Giunchigliani.

Before his time on the Clark County Commission, Sisolak was on the Nevada Board of Regents for 10 years. Sisolak was elected to the Clark County Commission in 2008.

Sisolak is known for creating the Las Vegas Victims' Fund GoFundMe after the 1 October shooting.

Sisolak was also a big advocate for the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas.

Campaign Website | Facebook | Twitter