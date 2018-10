Election Day is a week away but many people don't vote because they have to work. There is a law though that protects workers and their jobs.

In Nevada, businesses are required to give employees 1 to 3 hours of paid time off so they can vote. Workers must notify their employer before Election Day.

Employers can set the time for leave to minimize the impact on business operations.

Also, Nevadans have until Friday to take part in early voting.