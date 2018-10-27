Jacky Rosen: Candidate for U.S. Senate

Katherine Jarvis
5:59 PM, Oct 26, 2018
Jacky Rosen is the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, representing Nevada.

She is currently a representative for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District after winning the seat in 2016. 

Before her time in the House of Representatives, she was a computer programmer and software developer. She also was the president of the synagogue, Congregation Ner Tamid. 

Rosen serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is a member of the subcommittees on Tactical Air and Land Forces and Military Personnel. She also sits on the House Science, Space and Technology committee and is a member on the subcommittees on Research and Technology and Energy.

