Locals can expect a bit more traffic on the roadways during your afternoon commute tomorrow.

The cause of this traffic?

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Las Vegas tomorrow for several events.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the Nevada Republican Party 2018 Convention, then attend a fundraiser with Senator Dean Heller, and finish up with a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the South Point hotel-casino.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that the Nevada Highway Patrol Trump’s planned route through Las Vegas is expected to cause quite a bit of traffic.

“A freeway stop made by the presidential motorcade will be done with little prior notice,” said Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson Tony Illia to the Review-Journal. “Any temporary traffic restrictions incurred will be made in real time by law enforcement escorts, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.”

The president is scheduled to land in Las Vegas around 10:50 a.m. according to that same LVRJ article.

Expect delays on the 215 beltway and Interstate 15 around that time.