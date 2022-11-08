Political action groups go door-to-door for last minute support

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than 24 hours, Clark County polls will open to voters so the final push is on.

“I’ve knocked on a thousand doors,” said Culinary Union Canvasser Satoria Partridge.

As the midterm elections get closer, you may see more information on your door. That’s because political action groups are trying to gain last-minute support before the polls open.

Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer, Ted Pappageorge says he believes the determining factor to secure votes for any candidate is talking one on one with the voter. The organization has over 500 canvassers working full-time in Las Vegas.

“They’re room cleaners, they’re cooks, they’re food servers, They’re workers talking to workers at the door face to face,” said Pappageorge.

Pappageorge says the culinary union focuses on driving the democratic vote. However, Culinary Canvasser Satoria Partridge says what’s most important for her is that everyone’s voice is heard.

“We’re here to help them along the way to pick whoever they're going to go for rather it's Republican or Democrat,” said Partridge.

The Young Republican are also going door to door in the valley. Lisa Noeth, a representative of the organization says they’re doing everything possible to give registered voters knowledge.

“This is a final push for our candidates and we are hoping based on the hard work in the last couple of months will be successful in this,” said Noeth.

Both Noeth and Partridge say they’ve been finding some voters who have switched parties.

“You run into people that have a lot of positive things to say about the Democratic and or about the Republican. It's a mix-up, it all depends on who you talk to,” said Partridge.