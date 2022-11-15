Nevada's Secretary of State addresses election denial, fraudulent claims.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In recent years "election denying" has become more prevalent.

More voters and candidates have claimed elections were "fraudulent," or did not accept the results.

On Monday, the Secretaries of State from both parties addressed this election cycle's rejection, including Nevada's newly-elected Secretary of State.

"I think what we've heard from voters, especially in Nevada, is they're looking for somebody who's going to be honest with them, who's going to eliminate the chaos in our voting system and continue to fight to make sure it's secure. And I think voters in Nevada represent voters across America. They want stability. They want a steady hand. They want leadership, and they want a vision," said Cisco Aguilar, Secretary of State-elect. "But they want to do it in a way that's pragmatic and it works with everyone throughout the state. So I'm excited to meet with our 17 clerks throughout the state, find out what challenges and needs they have and hopefully have their back throughout the election process."

Most Secretaries of State serve as the state's Chief Election Official. They administer and oversee elections from voter registration, to voting procedures and to certification.

According to the group, States United Action, 37 election deniers ran for those positions this year while bringing "unfounded claims of fraud," and attempting to undermine the election.