Cortez Masto reports raising almost $2.8M in recent months

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reported raising almost $2.8 million over the past three months as she gears up to run for reelection next year.

The Democrat's campaign said Monday that she ended June with $6.58 million in her campaign account.

Her campaign says of the $2.8 million she took in from April through June, 95% of the donations were contributions of $100 or less.

The senator released her latest fundraising numbers ahead of Thursday's deadline to file a quarterly campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission.

Cortez Masto is the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate. She was elected in 2016.