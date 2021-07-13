Watch
Cortez Masto reports raising almost $2.8M in recent months

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
<p>Nevada's Democratic Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto delivers her acceptance speech after she won re-election at the Nevada State Democratic Party's election results party at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter November 2, 2010 in Las Vegas.</p>
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 17:52:32-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reported raising almost $2.8 million over the past three months as she gears up to run for reelection next year.

The Democrat's campaign said Monday that she ended June with $6.58 million in her campaign account.

Her campaign says of the $2.8 million she took in from April through June, 95% of the donations were contributions of $100 or less.

The senator released her latest fundraising numbers ahead of Thursday's deadline to file a quarterly campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission.

Cortez Masto is the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate. She was elected in 2016.

