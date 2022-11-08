Watch Now
2022 Midterm Election: A look inside Election Day in Las Vegas

While Election Day is underway in Nevada, 13 Action News is giving you a live look at polling locations across the Las Vegas valley with photos and videos from the scene.

Joe Lombardo casts his vote Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, votes Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is running against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: KTNV Steve Sisolak Voting Steve Sisolak casts his vote in the 2020 Midterm Election at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Photo by: KTNV Carrot Top voting in 2022 Midterm Election Stand-up comedian Carrot Top was spotted at the polls in Las Vegas casting his ballot for the 2022 Midterm Elections. He is pictured with 13 Action News' Kay McCabe on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Photo by: Kay McCabe/KTNV Camel at the polls Cody Clark, the co-owner of the privately-funded animal sanctuary, Jeffrey's Farm, brought his 12-year-old camel named Fergie with him to cast his ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Photo by: Cody Clark

Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, votes Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is running against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/John Locher)KTNV
Steve Sisolak casts his vote in the 2020 Midterm Election at Rancho High School in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.KTNV
Stand-up comedian Carrot Top was spotted at the polls in Las Vegas casting his ballot for the 2022 Midterm Elections. He is pictured with 13 Action News' Kay McCabe on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Kay McCabe/KTNV
Cody Clark, the co-owner of the privately-funded animal sanctuary, Jeffrey's Farm, brought his 12-year-old camel named Fergie with him to cast his ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.Cody Clark
