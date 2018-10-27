Dean Heller: Candidate for U.S. Senate

Dean Heller is the Republican candidate and incumbent for U.S. Senate, representing Nevada.

Heller was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2011, taking the seat occupied by John Ensign after Ensign resigned. Heller then won the 2012 election for the seat.

Prior to his service in the Senate, Heller was the representative for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District and also served as Nevada's secretary of state and in the Nevada State Assembly representing Carson City.

Heller serves on the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation; Committee on Finance and Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Campaign Website | Facebook | Twitter