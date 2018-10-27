Dean Heller: Candidate for U.S. Senate

Katherine Jarvis
5:59 PM, Oct 26, 2018
RENO, NV - APRIL 17: Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) speaks at a town hall with Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on April 17, 2017 in Reno, Nevada. Heller and Amodei spoke with constituents for over two hours on key issues including immigration reform and healthcare. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images)

David Calvert
Dean Heller is the Republican candidate and incumbent for U.S. Senate, representing Nevada.

Heller was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2011, taking the seat occupied by John Ensign after Ensign resigned. Heller then won the 2012 election for the seat. 

Prior to his service in the Senate, Heller was the representative for Nevada's 2nd Congressional District and also served as Nevada's secretary of state and in the Nevada State Assembly representing Carson City. 

Heller serves on the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation; Committee on Finance and Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

