Cresent Hardy: Candidate for Nevada's 4th Congressional District

Cresent Hardy is the Republican candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.

Hardy was previously elected to the 4th District seat in 2014, defeating current opponent Steven Horsford, and served through early 2017. He lost to current 4th District representative Ruben Kihuen in 2016.

Hardy was part of the House committees on Natural Resources, Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure.

Prior to serving in the House of Representatives, Hardy served as the Mesquite Public Works Director, a member of the Virgin Valley Water District, a member of the Mesquite City Council, and as a two-term member of the Nevada State Assembly from 2010 to 2014. He was Assembly minority floor leader in 2013.

Hardy was born in Mesquite.

