Polish musical duo bring classical music with a twist to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Polish musicians are putting a clever twist on classical music here in the valley and across the world.

Violinist Karolina Mikotajczyk and accordion player Iwo Jedynecki brought a creative twist to classical music and the valley on Sunday, during a performance at the West Charleston Library.

This musical duo has won many musical competitions across the world, including in France, Italy, Austria, and Poland. Now, they're bringing their talent to the United States.

"When you have an accordion, instead of a piano or another instrument like a cello, it sounds like there are more than two people on stage," Jedynecki told Channel 13.

Iwona Podzorski, the organizer of the event, says bringing the Polish culture to the stage is important, especially since the valley has one of the largest eastern European communities in the country.

"One of our main goals is to promote and share the Polish culture, to show artists in the Las Vegas community that there's a great collaboration and that we're very appreciative," Podzworski said.

The duo will be bringing their unique spin on classical music to Los Angeles on Saturday, and San Diego in the upcoming months.