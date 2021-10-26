Police working barricade situation on Las Vegas, Charleston boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the central part of town Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a business near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards just at about 12:10 p.m. about a robbery in progress.

Employees have exited the business but a person has not and has promoted a barricade situation, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection of Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards is currently closed for the active situation.

