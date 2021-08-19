Police working barricade situation at 7-Eleven in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the west part of town Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called to a 7-Eleven located in the 4800 block of W. Tropicana Ave., near Decatur Boulevard, at about 11:15 a.m. for a man armed with a knife and threatening customers.

Store employees and customers were able to leave the building but the man has refused to exit, according to police.

Travel lanes on Tropicana Avenue are closed at Decatur Boulevard while the scene remains active.

