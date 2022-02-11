Police: Worker dies after 'employee injury' in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A worker died at the hospital after what police called an "employee injury" in Henderson on Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

It happened at approximately 5:11 p.m. on the 100 block of north Water Street (near Lake Mead Parkway), police said.

A spokesperson for Henderson City Fire said the worker had gone into cardiac arrest. They transported the employee to a local hospital, where they were declared deceased.

13 Action News has reached out to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for comment, but had not heard back as of this report.