LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a woman shot her teenage son before shooting herself in a northeast valley home on Wednesday.

The two were found unresponsive inside a home in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive (in the area of Pecos Road and Alexander Road) just before 8 p.m.

"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the woman shot and killed her son before taking her own life," police stated.

Neither the woman nor her son were publicly identified as of this report.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.