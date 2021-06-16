Police: Woman dies at hospital one day after crash in Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash at an apartment complex in south Las Vegas.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Copper Creek Apartments on 9490 Bermuda Road, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, on June 9.

Police say a Dodge Charger failed to stop for a stop sign and traveled into the complex’s main entrance. The car then crashed into a parked Hyundai Accent.

Police say Lillian Edwards of Las Vegas was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The next day, she was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.