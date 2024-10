LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a wreck in the southern valley.

The driver of a sedan was traveling north on Torrey Pines Drive Tuesday night and entered the intersection of Robindale Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In the intersection, the sedan and an SUV collided, causing a fire that fire departments responded to and extinguished.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed. Please use an alternate route.