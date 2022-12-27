Police: Two adults, juvenile arrested for alleged catalytic converter thefts

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On December 26, the Henderson Police Department arrested three suspects after their investigation suggested that the three were removing catalytic converters from vehicles.

This happened at the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive. Officers responded to the area after reports of possible theft occurring in the parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspected vehicle connected to the incident and made contact with three subjects inside of the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations suggests that the suspects, 20-year-old William Castellanos, 21-year-old Javier Torres-Ibarra, and a 16-year-old male juvenile were removing catalytic converters from vehicles in the area and, later discovered, at a second location nearby.

Castellanos and Torres-Ibarra were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges:

Castellanos:



1 count Conspiracy to Commit Crime

1 count Poss Burg Tools

2 counts Injure/Tamper w/vehicle

2 counts Theft

1 count Buy/Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop

Torres-Ibarra:



1 count Conspiracy to Commit Crime

1 count Poss Burg Tools

2 counts Injure/Tamper w/vehicle

2 counts Theft

1 count Buy/Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop

The juvenile was charged with the following offenses:



1 count Buy/Poss/Rcv Stolen Prop

1 count Poss Burg Tools

This is an ongoing investigation, police currently do not have further details to provide.