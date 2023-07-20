Watch Now
Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas valley

Crime Scene Police Lights Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 9:42 AM, Jul 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police and SWAT teams are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning.

According to an initial press release, police received initial reports of a shooting at approximately 7:40 a.m. near a residence located in the 3400 block of Goldyke Street.

Police say the individual involved has refused to exit the residence, though they are currently attempting to make contact with the suspect.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

