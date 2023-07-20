Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police and SWAT teams are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning.

According to an initial press release, police received initial reports of a shooting at approximately 7:40 a.m. near a residence located in the 3400 block of Goldyke Street.

Police say the individual involved has refused to exit the residence, though they are currently attempting to make contact with the suspect.

No injuries have been reported at this time.