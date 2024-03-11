Police suspect murder-suicide in deaths of 52-year-old man and woman in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspected murder-suicide is under investigation in Henderson on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the city's police department said officers were asked to perform a welfare check at 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Cielo Abierto Way.

Police arriving in the residential neighborhood near Paseo Verde Parkway and Stephanie Street found two people dead inside the home.

A 52-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Henderson police.

"Henderson detectives' preliminary investigation revealed the incident to likely be the result of a murder-suicide," police stated.

The identities of the deceased are expected to be released by the Clark County coroner's office once their closest family members have been notified.

The case marks the second homicide in the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in their investigation is asked to contact HPD at 702-267-4911, call 311, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.