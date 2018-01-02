Police: Stolen mopeds recovered in house fire

Investigators say they recovered two stolen mopeds after a fire raced through a valley home near Vegas and Jones Monday.

"The back yard just burst into flames, " said Anthony Warmsley.

Firefighters say the flames gutted two rooms and damaged most of the house. The fire is believed to have been sparked in the back bedroom. Investigators say two mattresses fueled the flames causing it to quickly spread to a tree outside.

Two people living inside were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

"I was just concerned if there were people in there,” said Warmsley, “they got everybody out safe, that's all that mattters."

The people who live inside the home left before 13 Action News had a chance to speak with them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the home was estimated at $75,000.