Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Police spot possible kidnapping in progress, briefly shutting down US-95 at Boulder Highway

Police response seen on traffic camera at Boulder Highway and US-95 on February 20, 2024
KTNV
Police response seen on traffic camera at Boulder Highway and US-95 on February 20, 2024
Police response seen on traffic camera at Boulder Highway and US-95 on February 20, 2024
Posted at 10:42 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 01:42:31-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — US-95 at Boulder Highway has reopened following a series of developing criminal events in the area Tuesday night.

Right now, police in Las Vegas believe there was a possible kidnapping of a woman that ended in a crash.

Officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop when they saw a woman frantically asking for help while trying to escape a burgundy vehicle, according to LVMPD the driver had zip ties around his neck and appeared suicidal.

When the car came to a stop, there was a crash which shut down US-95 in the area of Boulder Highway.

The woman police saw is now safe, police say. The investigation is ongoing as information continues to come in.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH