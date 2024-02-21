Police spot possible kidnapping in progress, briefly shutting down US-95 at Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — US-95 at Boulder Highway has reopened following a series of developing criminal events in the area Tuesday night.

Right now, police in Las Vegas believe there was a possible kidnapping of a woman that ended in a crash.

Officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop when they saw a woman frantically asking for help while trying to escape a burgundy vehicle, according to LVMPD the driver had zip ties around his neck and appeared suicidal.

When the car came to a stop, there was a crash which shut down US-95 in the area of Boulder Highway.

The woman police saw is now safe, police say. The investigation is ongoing as information continues to come in.