Police seeking location of woman connected to late-December homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for public assistance in locating a woman who may have information about a homicide that occurred in the east valley in late December.

The woman has been identified as Yesenia Maldonado.

Officers were initially notified of a shooting in the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive on Dec. 23, 2023, around 3:42 a.m. A man was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on a sidewalk and was immediately transported to the hospital in "critical condition."

In a press release, Metro police revealed that the victim of this shooting had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned an unknown female in a black vehicle was seen with the victim after the shooting. The female fled the scene in the vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.