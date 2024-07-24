Police seek suspect in fatal Vegas apartment complex shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for "one or two" suspects who shot and killed a man at a Las Vegas apartment complex before fleeing the scene.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 1:01 p.m. at an apartment complex near the 8900 block of West Warm Springs Road.



When police arrived on the scene they found a man with an "apparent" gunshot wound near a garage enclosure in the complex.

Medical crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police will release the victim's name and more details about the case at a later time.

Anyone with any information should contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or at mailhomicide@lvmpd.com.