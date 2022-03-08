Police seek missing, endangered 67-year-old woman in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they have located Barbara Hower-Russo, who was missing and considered endangered on Monday.

Hower-Russo, 67, was last seen on Monday in Las Vegas. Police say she also goes by Barbara Russo.

She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately `140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked hospitals to check their registries for Hower-Russo and contact them immediately if she is found.

Anyone who has seen Hower-Russo is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.